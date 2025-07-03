WORLD
Russia's deputy naval chief killed in Ukrainian attack
Authorities say Mikhail Gudkov died 'while fulfilling his duty as an officer, along with his fellow soldiers'.
FILE PHOTO: A sign reading "Kursk 108 km" stands on the Russian-Ukrainian border. / DPA
July 3, 2025

The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed that Major General Mikhail Gudkov, the deputy head of the Russian Navy, had been killed in Russia’s border area, the state TASS news agency reported.

Gudkov was killed in the Kursk region on Thursday, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako also confirmed earlier.

He extended his condolences to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of all those killed in the Kursk region on Thursday.

According to Kozhemyako, Gudkov died “while fulfilling his duty as an officer, along with his fellow soldiers”.

Unofficial Russian and Ukrainian military Telegram channels had earlier reported that Gudkov had been killed along with 10 other servicemen in a Ukrainian attack on a command post in Korenevo in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, Reuters reported.

He is one of the most senior Russian military officers to have been killed by Ukraine.

Gudkov had received awards for bravery in military action against Ukraine and had been accused by Kiev of “war crimes”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed him deputy commander-in-chief of the Navy in March, according to a statement on the Kremlin’s website.

Gudkov had led a marine brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet, which had been fighting in Kursk.

Parts of Kursk were seized by Ukrainian forces in a surprise offensive in August 2024 before Russia said earlier this year it had driven them out.

SOURCE:AA
