Israeli troops fired warning shots during a visit by foreign diplomats to the occupied West Bank, drawing global condemnation.

The Palestinian foreign ministry on Wednesday accused Israel of having "deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation".

A European diplomat said the group had gone to the area "to see the destruction" caused by months of Israeli operations.

The Israeli military claimed that "the delegation deviated from the approved route", prompting troops to fire "warning shots" to keep them away from "an area where they were not authorised to be".

The incident sparked condemnation from nations around the world.

TRT Global - Israeli forces fire shots near foreign diplomats visiting besieged Jenin Camp in West Bank Palestinian officials say the gunfire was meant to intimidate the group and block their entry. 🔗

Türkiye

Türkiye "strongly" condemned the gunfire by Israeli soldiers during a visit by diplomats to Jenin, including one of its officials at the Jerusalem Consulate.

"This attack, which endangered the lives of diplomats, is yet another demonstration of Israel’s systematic disregard for international law and human rights," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Targeting diplomats poses a serious threat to both personal safety and the mutual respect and trust that underpin international relations, it added.

The statement urged an immediate investigation into the attack and accountability for those responsible.

European Union

Israel's threatening gunfire around foreign diplomats was “unacceptable,” the EU foreign policy chief said.

“Any threats on diplomats’ lives are unacceptable,” Kaja Kallas said during a European Union-African Union meeting. She called on Israel to investigate the incident and to hold those responsible accountable.

Ireland

Ireland's deputy prime minister, Simon Harris, condemned the incident as "completely unacceptable", saying the diplomats' delegation included two Irish envoys.

"I am shocked and appalled at reports that the IDF fired shots in the vicinity of a visit to Jenin today by a group of diplomats, including two Irish diplomats based in Ramallah," Harris said in a statement.



Germany

Germany also strongly condemned the incident.

“The German Foreign Ministry strongly condemns this unprovoked firing,” a ministry spokesperson said, adding that a German diplomat was also among the delegation during the visit.

“The independent observer role of the diplomats on the ground is indispensable and in no way represents a threat to Israeli security interests,” the spokesperson emphasised.

Spain

Spain also echoed the same sentiments.

"There was a Spaniard in the group of diplomats who is well. We are in contact with other affected countries to jointly coordinate a response to what happened, which we strongly condemn," Spanish foreign ministry sources said.

France

France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, said that he would summon the Israeli ambassador after diplomats came under fire from Israeli soldiers in the West Bank town of Jenin.

Barrot, writing in a post on social media platform X, called the incident "unacceptable" and said the ambassador would be required to explain.

Italy

Israel's ambassador to Italy will also be summoned to the Foreign Ministry to explain an incident earlier in the day in the West Bank city of Jenin, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

Italian media reported that a group of foreign diplomats from numerous countries, including Italy, had to flee for cover during a visit to Jenin after Israeli troops allegedly fired in the air to warn them away.

