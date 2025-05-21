WORLD
Oman says next round of US-Iran nuclear talks to take place in Rome
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi says the talks will take place on Friday, ending days of speculations.
The most recent round of talks was held in the Omani capital, Muscat, on May 11. / Reuters
May 21, 2025

The fifth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is set to take place on Friday in Rome, mediator Oman has announced.

"The 5th round of Iran-US talks will take place in Rome this Friday 23rd May," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the next round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States will take place in Rome on Friday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that the fifth round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington will take place on Friday, bringing an end to days of speculation and rumours.

Baghaei noted that Oman, acting as a mediator between the two sides, pitched a proposal to which Tehran has agreed.

Officials say Tehran is willing to negotiate curbs on its nuclear work in order to have sanctions lifted.

Doubts

The most recent round of talks was held in the Omani capital, Muscat, on May 11.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Tuesday that he does not believe the ongoing negotiations will lead to "any meaningful outcome."

Khamenei also dismissed recent demands by US officials for Iran to dismantle its uranium enrichment programme, calling the remarks "nonsense."

Uranium enrichment has become a main sticking point in the ongoing negotiations. On Sunday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran's enrichment programme will continue "with or without a deal."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
