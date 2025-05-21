WORLD
2 min read
South Africa’s Ramaphosa rejects genocide claims after Trump oval office video
Ramaphosa says there is “no genocide” in South Africa, after Trump surprises him with controversial video during White House meeting.
South Africa’s Ramaphosa rejects genocide claims after Trump oval office video
South Africa’s Ramaphosa Rejects Genocide Claims / AP
May 21, 2025

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said there is no genocide in South Africa, responding to an allegation raised earlier in the day by US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House.

“There is just no genocide in South Africa,” Ramaphosa said on Wednesday at a news conference wrapping up his visit to Washington.

During the bilateral meeting, Trump surprised Ramaphosa by playing a 4-minute video intended to support claims of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa. The video included clips of Black South Africans referencing violence and protests, including controversial footage of opposition leader Julius Malema singing the chant “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer.”

The chant, which originated during the anti-apartheid struggle, was ruled not to be hate speech by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal in 2024. The court acknowledged its historical context, saying Malema was not calling for actual violence but using a political expression.

The video also included archival footage of Malema making inflammatory remarks such as “we are cutting the throat of whiteness” and “to shoot to kill.” One clip showed former president Jacob Zuma singing a struggle song referencing machine guns.

Viral Misinformation

The video ended with images from a 2020 rural protest where white crosses were planted in memory of a murdered farm couple. Viral posts falsely claimed that dozens of white farmers are killed daily.

But data from agricultural and Afrikaner groups show about 50 people of all races are killed on farms annually. South Africa’s broader homicide statistics show about 75 murders a day, the majority being young Black men in urban areas, according to police.

ICC Not Discussed; Trump Invited to G20 Summit

Ramaphosa confirmed that the International Criminal Court issue did not come up during his lunch with Trump. He also said he expects Trump to attend the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa.

No plane gift

Ramaphosa, appearing to joke, apologized to US President Donald Trump for not bringing a gift, saying, "I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you." Trump responded with a smile, "I wish you did. I'd take it."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UN slams Israel’s new law allowing life sentences for Palestinian children
UN slams Israel’s new law allowing life sentences for Palestinian children
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us