South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said there is no genocide in South Africa, responding to an allegation raised earlier in the day by US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House.

“There is just no genocide in South Africa,” Ramaphosa said on Wednesday at a news conference wrapping up his visit to Washington.

During the bilateral meeting, Trump surprised Ramaphosa by playing a 4-minute video intended to support claims of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa. The video included clips of Black South Africans referencing violence and protests, including controversial footage of opposition leader Julius Malema singing the chant “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer.”

The chant, which originated during the anti-apartheid struggle, was ruled not to be hate speech by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal in 2024. The court acknowledged its historical context, saying Malema was not calling for actual violence but using a political expression.

The video also included archival footage of Malema making inflammatory remarks such as “we are cutting the throat of whiteness” and “to shoot to kill.” One clip showed former president Jacob Zuma singing a struggle song referencing machine guns.

Viral Misinformation

The video ended with images from a 2020 rural protest where white crosses were planted in memory of a murdered farm couple. Viral posts falsely claimed that dozens of white farmers are killed daily.

But data from agricultural and Afrikaner groups show about 50 people of all races are killed on farms annually. South Africa’s broader homicide statistics show about 75 murders a day, the majority being young Black men in urban areas, according to police.

ICC Not Discussed; Trump Invited to G20 Summit

Ramaphosa confirmed that the International Criminal Court issue did not come up during his lunch with Trump. He also said he expects Trump to attend the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa.

No plane gift

Ramaphosa, appearing to joke, apologized to US President Donald Trump for not bringing a gift, saying, "I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you." Trump responded with a smile, "I wish you did. I'd take it."