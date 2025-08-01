Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to US President Donald Trump’s remarks expressing “disappointment” over stalled progress on Ukraine, calling for realistic expectations and a return to diplomacy.
“Disappointments stem from excessive expectations,” Putin said on Friday during a press briefing in Valaam. “Approaching problem-solving peacefully requires thorough discussions, either publicly or discreetly through negotiations.”
His comments followed Trump's warning that the US would impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on Russia and its trading partners unless Moscow and Kiev reach an agreement to end the conflict. Initially giving a 50-day deadline on July 14, Trump shortened it to 10 days earlier this week.
Advancing dialogue
Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to a peaceful resolution, saying Moscow had proposed the creation of three working groups with Ukraine to advance dialogue. He said Kiev had responded positively to the initiative but gave no further details.
“In principle, we can wait. If the Ukrainian leadership believes now is not the right time, we are ready to wait,” Putin added, emphasising that dialogue remains essential and “always in demand.”
He also cited the three rounds of negotiations held in Istanbul since May, claiming they helped resolve “many humanitarian issues.”
Despite rising tensions and US threats of economic pressure, Putin’s remarks signaled Moscow’s continued interest in restarting talks with Kiev.