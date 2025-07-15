TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
6-day event to bring together the global defence industry at multiple venues across the city.
The 17th edition of the fair will be held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel and the Atakoy Marina. / AA
July 15, 2025

One of the largest global defence events, the International Defence Industry Fair, will begin next week in Istanbul.

The six-day event starting July 22 will be organised under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye in coordination with the Turkish National Defence Ministry, the Defence Industries Presidency and the Armed Forces Foundation.

The 17th edition of the fair will be held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel and the Atakoy Marina.

The exhibition will showcase armoured combat vehicles, tactical armoured vehicles, unmanned ground, air, and sea vehicles, weapon systems, rockets, long-range anti-tank missile systems, infantry weapons, military simulators, electronic warfare solutions, power groups and explosive ordnance disposal equipment.

The fair is expected to draw a huge number of people, with many signing ceremonies.

The previous edition of the fair was held in July 2023 in Istanbul.

