WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye-Syria border packed with refugees returning home
Syrian refugees return home from Türkiye
Türkiye-Syria border packed with refugees returning home / TRT World
December 11, 2024

Join us for a powerful glimpse into the lives of thousands of displaced Syrians as they prepare to return home after enduring years of forced exile due to the ongoing conflict in their homeland. This short yet impactful video showcases scenes from the borders of Türkiye, Lebanon, and Jordan, where these brave individuals are taking their first steps back to a familiar place that has been marked by struggle and resilience.

In an extraordinary update, Türkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that the country has significantly ramped up its capacity to accommodate these crossings. Initially prepared for just 3,000 crossings daily, Türkiye now stands ready to assist between 15,000 and 20,000 people each day. This major increase reflects the urgent need and desire of many Syrians to return to their homes.

During the Syrian civil war, a staggering 4 million Syrians sought refuge in Türkiye, making it the largest host country for Syrian refugees globally. The complexities of their return journey, filled with hope yet tinged with uncertainty, reveal the deep scars the war has left on families and communities.

Witness how these individuals navigate the challenges of their journey, and explore the significance of their homecoming in this compelling TikTok video. It’s more than just a return; it’s a statement of survival, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the Syrian people.

Don’t miss this chance to understand a vital part of the humanitarian story surrounding the Syrian crisis. Tune in and witness hope on the move, as these brave souls reclaim their roots in the face of adversity. Like, share, and join the conversation on what this return means for Lebanon, Jordan, Türkiye, and the broader region.

Explore
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us