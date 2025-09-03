WORLD
2 min read
Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy, but insists it must be in Moscow
"As for a meeting with Zelenskyy I have never ruled out the possibility of such a meeting. But is there any point? Let's see," says Russian President Putin.
Putin ready to meet Zelenskyy, but insists it must be in Moscow
Speaking in China at the end of a visit there, Putin said he had always been open to meeting Zelenskyy. / Reuters
September 3, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he was ready to hold talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy if the Ukrainian president came to Moscow, but said it remained to be seen whether such a meeting was worthwhile.

Zelenskyy has been pressing to meet Putin to discuss the terms of a possible deal and US President Donald Trump - who has been trying to broker a peace settlement - has said he wants the two leaders to meet.

Speaking in China at the end of a visit there, Putin said he had always been open to meeting Zelenskyy but reiterated the Kremlin's oft-repeated stance that such a meeting had to be well prepared in advance and lead to tangible results.

The Russian leader said that in his view Ukraine needed to cancel martial law, hold elections, and hold a referendum about territorial questions if progress was to be made.

Russia wants recognition of occupied Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russia is still seeking international recognition that parts of Ukraine annexed and occupied by its forces belong to Moscow as part of any peace deal, its foreign minister said separately.

Ukraine has said it will never accept Russian control over any of its territory and has vowed to recover land seized by Moscow.

"In order for a durable peace, the new territorial realities that arose... must be recognised and formalised in accordance with international law," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in remarks published by Moscow on Wednesday.

Recommended

Who gets control of land captured by Russia in its offensive is a key sticking point in stalled peace talks between the two sides.

Ukraine wants a ceasefire first before discussing territory, but Russia has refused to halt its offensive until a full deal is reached.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in response that Russia was responding to peace efforts led by US President Donald Trump with "old ultimatums".

"Russia has not changed its aggressive goals and shows no signs of readiness for meaningful negotiations," he said, adding: "It's time to hit the Russian war machine with severe new sanctions and sober Moscow up."

Russia already has almost total control over the Lugansk region and controls around 80 percent of Donetsk, AFP analysis of Institute for the Study of War (ISW) data shows.

It has also captured large swathes of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, though Ukraine still controls the regional capitals.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us