Israel's Ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, has sarcastically wished a Gaza-bound flotilla good luck in staying alive during an interview with Radio J.

"I wish them good luck in any case in managing to stay alive," said Zarka on Tuesday.

He noted that the flotilla would first have to reach its destination, citing their forced return because of bad weather and questioned if it would "even arrive."

"This flotilla, frankly, it’s just another kind of media stunt for third-rate politicians who have nothing else to do and who feel they’re not getting enough attention in the national or international media," he noted.

Zarka described it as "a pleasure cruise," providing "a bit of media presence."

A response from Thomas Portes, a member of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, was swift and suggested that Zarka be expelled from France.

"The ‘ambassador’ of the genocide, Joshua Zarka, threatens the flotilla participants on Radio J. France must expel him and shut down the ‘embassy,’ which is a branch of the Israeli terrorist government. These people, who starve a population, carry out a genocide, and enforce an apartheid policy, have no place on French soil," Portes wrote on X.