WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Good luck' to 'stay alive': Israel's envoy to France mocks Gaza-bound aid flotilla
"This flotilla, frankly, it’s just another kind of media stunt for third-rate politicians," Joshua Zarka claims.
'Good luck' to 'stay alive': Israel's envoy to France mocks Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Around 200 activists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of the mission. / AA
September 3, 2025

Israel's Ambassador to France, Joshua Zarka, has sarcastically wished a Gaza-bound flotilla good luck in staying alive during an interview with Radio J.

"I wish them good luck in any case in managing to stay alive," said Zarka on Tuesday.

He noted that the flotilla would first have to reach its destination, citing their forced return because of bad weather and questioned if it would "even arrive."

"This flotilla, frankly, it’s just another kind of media stunt for third-rate politicians who have nothing else to do and who feel they’re not getting enough attention in the national or international media," he noted.

Zarka described it as "a pleasure cruise," providing "a bit of media presence."

A response from Thomas Portes, a member of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, was swift and suggested that Zarka be expelled from France.

"The ‘ambassador’ of the genocide, Joshua Zarka, threatens the flotilla participants on Radio J. France must expel him and shut down the ‘embassy,’ which is a branch of the Israeli terrorist government. These people, who starve a population, carry out a genocide, and enforce an apartheid policy, have no place on French soil," Portes wrote on X.

Recommended

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza, departed Barcelona’s port late Monday after bad weather forced its return on Sunday.

Around 200 activists, politicians and artists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of the mission.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau are taking part in the voyage.

Organisers said the flotilla will be joined by more ships departing from Italy and Tunisia, bringing the total to more than 500 people and 60 vessels.

It hopes to reach Gaza by mid-September.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us