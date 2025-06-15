Israel has requested help from several countries in intercepting missiles and drones from Iran, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN).

"Israeli authorities have officially requested international assistance to intercept Iranian drones and ballistic missiles launched toward Israel, with the request being submitted to both France and the UK," KAN said.

The broadcaster confirmed that the UK has already responded to the request and is providing assistance.

An Israeli official said Britain had intervened during two past confrontations between Israel and Iran, referring to Iran's "True Promise I" and "True Promise II" operations.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster quoted a French official saying that France remains hesitant to accept Israel's request for assistance.

It noted that an international coalition had previously been formed to assist Israel in confronting Iranian missile attacks during "True Promise I" and "True Promise II."

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Friday on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

Israeli authorities said at least 13 people have been killed and more than 370 injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.​​​​​​​

Iran's Health Ministry, meanwhile, said that 224 people have been killed and 1,277 injured since Israel launched attacks on Friday.