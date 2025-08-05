Ukraine’s ambassador to Türkiye said that Kiev is working to organise a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the war-torn country.

In an interview with the RBC-Ukraine news agency on Monday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Türkiye Nariman Dzhelyalov said that Kiev is actively working on organising such a visit, which would be Erdogan’s first since the start of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022.

The Turkish president last went to Ukraine amid a working visit to the eastern city of Lviv in August 2022.

“(Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy personally extended the invitation, and I reiterated it during my meeting with the Turkish president,” Dzhelyalov said, referring to his meeting with Erdogan early last month, when he presented his letter of credence.

Economic ties

Expressing that the visit requires significant effort as there are “many issues hindering its realisation," Dzhelyalov further said that the ratification of the free trade agreement between the two countries could become the central focus of the visit itself.