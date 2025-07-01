The United States has halted shipments of certain air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that US stockpiles are running dangerously low, according to a report by Politico.

The move was driven by the Pentagon’s policy chief, Elbridge Colby, following a review of stockpile levels that raised alarms about dwindling reserves of artillery rounds, air defence interceptors and other advanced munitions, three people familiar with the matter told the outlet.

Although the decision was made in early June, it is only now taking effect — just as Ukraine faces some of the heaviest Russian aerial assaults of the three-year war, including a weekend barrage involving more than 470 drones and 60 missiles.

Ukraine’s military says 249 of the projectiles were shot down, while 226 were neutralised, likely through electronic jamming.

The attacks targeted Kiev and other civilian areas across the country.

The halt in shipments has reportedly sparked concern among Ukraine’s supporters in the US Congress that the country could be left exposed to further Russian airstrikes.

The suspended munitions are part of two main streams of US military aid.

One includes direct drawdowns from existing Pentagon stockpiles—funded with replenishment money—while the other uses the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to fund purchases from US defence contractors.

According to the report, all funding under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative was allocated by the end of the Biden administration, though deliveries continue as systems are completed.

The current Trump administration is using the remainder of a $61 billion aid package to replenish US stockpiles and support other partners, including Israel.

However, it has not requested additional funding for Ukraine.

An administration official told Politico that the remaining funds should last Ukraine several more months.

The Pentagon and White House declined to comment on the report.