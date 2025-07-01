At least five people, including two cops and as many suspected militants, were killed in separate attacks in southwest and northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said.

Heavily armed gunmen stormed a paramilitary forces’ office in the remote Mastung district of southwestern Balochistan province, killing a teenager and injuring seven others, Shahid Rind, a provincial government spokesperson, said in a statement.

Two terrorists were killed while another three were injured in an intense fire exchange with the security forces, Rind added, saying the “Indian-backed terrorists” were involved in the latest attack.

New Delhi was yet to respond to the accusation by the Pakistani officials.

Related TRT Global - Pakistan blames India for 'orchestrating' KPK terror attack, New Delhi denies

Terrorism surge

Islamabad accuses longtime rival India of being involved in militancy in Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, a charge the latter denies.

In another incident, two traffic police personnel were ambushed by unknown assailants in the restive Lakki Marwat district of KP.

The cops were on their way on a motorbike when they were targeted in a nearby village, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attacks. However, suspected Baloch separatists and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella of several militant groups operating in Pakistan, have long been targeting security forces and citizens in the two provinces.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks in KP and Balochistan provinces in recent years.