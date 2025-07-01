TÜRKİYE
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
"We welcome the strong resolve of the US Administration to normalise relations with the Syrian government," says the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
/ AA
July 1, 2025

Türkiye has welcomed the US decision to lift some sanctions on Syria, calling it a “positive development.”

Ankara also hailed "the strong resolve of the US administration to normalise relations with the Syrian government,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Tuesday in a statement on X.

Türkiye "will continue to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction through both public and private sectors, in collaboration with regional and international stakeholders,” he added.

The Turkish statement came in response to President Donald Trump’s move a day earlier to officially end Washington’s sanctions programme on Syria.

"The United States is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbours," Trump said in the order, which was posted by the official Rapid Response account of the Trump 47 White House on X.

'Significant turning point'

Syria also welcomed the move, calling it a historic shift that could pave the way for national recovery and reintegration into the international community.

“We welcome the lifting of the majority of sanctions imposed on the Syrian Arab Republic under the historic executive decision signed by President Trump,” Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani said in a post on X.

He described the move as “a significant turning point” that will help steer Syria into a new phase of prosperity, stability and openness to the world.

“With this major barrier to economic recovery removed, long-awaited doors to reconstruction and development are now open,” Shaibani said, adding the decision would allow for the rehabilitation of vital infrastructure and create the necessary conditions for the safe and dignified return of displaced Syrians to their homeland.

Bashar al Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly a quarter century, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, marking the end of the Baath Party’s decades-long rule, which began in 1963.

Ahmed al Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces that ousted Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
