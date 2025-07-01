WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Groups say the Israeli- and US-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is unsafe and bypasses UN coordination, with over 500 Palestinians killed near aid sites since May.
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Palestinians walk to collect aid supplies from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza. / Reuters
July 1, 2025

More than 170 non-governmental organisations called for a US- and Israeli-backed food aid distribution scheme in Gaza to be dismantled over concerns it is putting civilians at risk of death and injury.

More than 500 people have been killed in mass shootings near aid distribution centres or transport routes guarded by Israeli forces since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation started operating in late May, according to medical authorities in Gaza.

The GHF uses private US security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a UN-led system that Israel claims had let militants divert aid. The United Nations has called the plan "inherently unsafe" and a violation of humanitarian impartiality rules.

As of early afternoon in Geneva on Tuesday, where the joint declaration was released, 171 charities had signed onto the call for countries to press Israel to halt the GHF scheme and reinstate aid coordinated through the United Nations.

"Palestinians in Gaza face an impossible choice: starve or risk being shot while trying desperately to reach food to feed their families," the statement said.

Groups signing it included Oxfam, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Amnesty International.

Starving civilians cross dangerous zones

In a response, the GHF claimed that it had delivered more than 52 million meals in five weeks and said other humanitarian groups had "nearly all of their aid looted".

"Instead of bickering and throwing insults from the sidelines, we would welcome other humanitarian groups to join us and feed the people in Gaza," the GHF told Reuters.

The NGOs accused the GHF of forcing hungry and weak people to trek for hours, sometimes through active conflict zones, to receive food aid.

The Israeli military acknowledged on Monday that Palestinian civilians have been killed at aid distribution centres in Gaza, saying that Israeli forces had been issued new instructions following what it called "lessons learned".

RelatedTRT Global - Israeli-US food distribution scheme in Gaza a trap, 'must be dismantled': MSF
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us