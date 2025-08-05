US President Donald Trump has said he would increase the tariff charged on imports from India from the current rate of 25 percent "very substantially" over the next 24 hours, in view of New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil.

"India has not been a good trading partner, because they do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them. So we settled on 25 percent but I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil," he told CNBC in a televised interview.

He also said a "zero tariff" offer for imports of US goods into India was not good enough, stressing that India was "fuelling the war" in Ukraine.

Trump's threat to India over its purchases of Russian oil started on July 31, when he announced a 25 percent tariff for Indian goods, along with an unspecified penalty.

It comes a day after India accused US and European Union of "unjustified and unreasonable" targeting over its continued imports of Russian oil, rejecting criticism from Western governments.

It also said the US continues to purchase uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for electric vehicles, and various chemicals and fertilisers from Russia.

"Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Monday that the US encouraged such imports by India at the start of the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war, with the aim of "strengthening global energy market stability."