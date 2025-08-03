WORLD
Trump aide accuses India of financing Russia's war with Ukraine through massive oil purchases
Miller cited India's high tariffs on US products and New Delhi's immigration policies as 'harmful to American workers'.
August 3, 2025

A senior Trump administration official has accused India of financing Russia's war with Ukraine through massive oil purchases.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told Fox News on Sunday that India rivals China in Russian energy imports, contradicting New Delhi's claims of friendship with Washington.

"People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil," Miller said.

"What he (US President Donald Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia."

Miller reiterated Trump's earlier criticism of New Delhi's trade practices and immigration policies, describing them as “harmful” to American workers.

‘Financing war’

"India portrays itself as being one of our closest friends in the world, but they don't accept our products," he said.

"President Trump wants a tremendous relationship, but we need to get real about dealing with the financing of this war."

India did not immediately respond publicly to Miller's statements.

Trump previously announced 25 percent tariffs on India starting August 1, citing high trade barriers and Moscow connections.

He has also warned of 100 percent tariffs on countries buying Russian oil unless Moscow reaches a Ukraine peace deal.

When asked about Trump's August 8 deadline for Russia to end the war, Miller emphasised America's economic strength through tax cuts, energy expansion, and trade deals.

"So now we're in a position of economic strength to deal with Russia and to deal with this war," Miller said.

"All options are on the table to deal diplomatically, financially, and otherwise with the ongoing war in Ukraine."

SOURCE:AA
