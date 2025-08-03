A senior Trump administration official has accused India of financing Russia's war with Ukraine through massive oil purchases.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told Fox News on Sunday that India rivals China in Russian energy imports, contradicting New Delhi's claims of friendship with Washington.

"People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil," Miller said.

"What he (US President Donald Trump) said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia."

Miller reiterated Trump's earlier criticism of New Delhi's trade practices and immigration policies, describing them as “harmful” to American workers.

‘Financing war’

"India portrays itself as being one of our closest friends in the world, but they don't accept our products," he said.