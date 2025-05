Syria’s economy will need 55 years to recover from over a decade of war, the UN Development Programme warns, with the country’s GDP unlikely to reach pre-conflict levels before 2080.

Fourteen years of war have wiped out nearly four decades of economic, social, and human capital progress, leaving Syriain need of billions in investment following Bashar al Assad’s fall in December 2024, while sanctions and widespread destruction have further crippled the country’s economy.