WORLD
2 min read
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
The jet made the emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala state on June 14, reportedly due to low fuel and bad weather.
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
The Indian Air Force said last month it would help in the repair and return of the F-35. Photo: X/@VivekSi85847001 / Others
July 3, 2025

A British F-35 fighter jet, which made an emergency landing in southern India in mid-June, is likely to be dismantled, considering it has remained grounded since then, India Today reported.

The British Royal Navy's fighter jet will likely be partially dismantled and airlifted back to the UK on a military cargo aircraft, the report said on Thursday, citing sources.

The jet has remained on the ground since its emergency landing, despite numerous attempts to repair it, due to an unresolved engineering malfunction, according to the report.

Efforts to restore F-35 flight readiness have so far failed.

The UK engineering team, which was expected to arrive at the airport to repair the jet, has also yet to make it to the location.

The jet made the emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala state on June 14, reportedly due to low fuel and bad weather.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye in talks with the US to rejoin F-35 programme, says Erdogan

Tourism ambassador

Meanwhile, India's southern state of Kerala has found in the grounded F-35 fighter a unique ambassador to promote its coconut palm-lined beaches, backwaters and vibrant culture to tourists.

An AI-generated image of the stealth aircraft parked on the tarmac surrounded by coconut trees has gone viral after it was shared by Kerala's tourism department on Wednesday.

"This was part of our tourism campaign. It has been one of the most innovative and eye-catching ones... It's all in good humour and creativity," Biju K., Kerala's tourism secretary, said.

In the viral social media post, originally created by entertainment website The Fauxy, the jet can be seen giving the state of Kerala five golden stars, calling it "an amazing place".

"I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend," the image quotes the jet as saying.

Uncertain fate

The Indian Air Force said last month it would help in the repair and return of the F-35.

A British High Commission spokesperson said the UK had accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility at the airport.

The jet will be moved to the hangar once engineering teams arrive from the UK with specialist equipment, the spokesperson added.

The Royal Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UK's Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said in Parliament on Monday that a Royal Air Force crew were in Thiruvananthapuram and working with Indian counterparts.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us