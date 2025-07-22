Columbia University has imposed disciplinary measures on dozens of students for their participation in pro-Palestine protests on campus earlier this year, the university and a student group confirmed.

The punishments stem from student actions at a protest inside Butler Library in May and a spring 2024 encampment on university grounds.

Sanctions include probation, suspensions ranging from one to three years, expulsions, and revocations of academic degrees.

"To create a thriving academic community, there must be respect for each other and the institution’s fundamental work, policies, and rules," Columbia said in a statement.

"Disruptions to academic activities are in violation of University policies and Rules, and such violations will necessarily generate consequences."

‘De facto expulsions’

While the university did not disclose how many students were affected, Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), a student-led coalition, said nearly 80 students received disciplinary notices.

According to CUAD, students were informed of the actions on Monday.

It said suspended students were told they must submit formal apologies to be reinstated.

If they refuse, their suspensions could become "de facto expulsions."

CUAD alleged that the crackdown is part of a pending agreement between the university and federal authorities, following the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding from the school.

"The sanctions are believed to be part of a federal deal Columbia is about to announce that includes a formal partnership with the Zionist Anti-Defamation League and an agreement to use the IHRA’s definition of antisemitism, which equates criticism of Israel with discrimination against Jews," the group said.

"While Columbia likes to position itself as opposed to government overreach, the record demonstrates active collusion, not reluctant concessions," it added.

Mahmoud Khalil meets lawmakers

Mahmoud Khalil, a 30‑year‑old Columbia University protest leader targeted for deportation by the Trump administration, has met with lawmakers in Washington, DC.

Khalil, a legal permanent US resident recently released from immigration custody, said he is calling for an end to “US‑funded genocide in Gaza” and accountability for what he called retaliation against his activism.

Khalil still faces deportation under a rarely used 1952 immigration law allowing the removal of foreign nationals deemed harmful to US foreign policy.

“They tried to silence me, but we will continue to resist,” he told Reuters, vowing to keep advocating for Palestinian rights despite legal threats.

He also met Congress members Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Jim McGovern, Troy Carter and Summer Lee.

Crackdown on universities

The move comes after President Donald Trump started to target universities across the US over pro-Palestine protests.

He started with Columbia, which ignited a wave of pro-Palestine protests across US campuses, cancelling $400 million in federal funding to the university.

The university ultimately yielded to his pressure, announcing sweeping policy changes, including campus protest policies.

He later froze federal funding for both Cornell University and Northwestern University for allowing pro-Palestine protests.

Harvard University, which is in a major dispute with the Trump administration, has sued over the suspension of approximately $2.3 billion in funding.