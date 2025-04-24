Türkiye has more than enough capacity to handle all kinds of international sports events, including the Olympics, the nation’s president has said.

This assertion is possible thanks to the work and projects "we have brought to our country in the last 23 years," said Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, referring to his time as the country’s leader, speaking at the opening ceremony of a UEFA office in Istanbul.

"We have taken Türkiye to a very different league in terms of sports investments. We have opened new sports facilities according to the needs of our provinces.

"We have increased the total number of sports facilities from 1,575 to 4,470," he noted. He highlighted that they have largely addressed the country’s shortcomings in sports infrastructure.

Stressing that UEFA is opening a representative office in Türkiye for the first time following London and Brussels, Erdogan said that through this office, his country will establish more contact with UEFA for the development of Turkish football and undertake joint projects together.

Stating that the representative office will also facilitate UEFA's faster communication and coordination with regional federations, he added: "I believe that the representative office will play an important role in the various football events we will host in the coming years."

Following the opening ceremony, Erdogan received UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak and presidential adviser on foreign policy and security Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present at the reception.

UEFA office strengthens Türkiye's European role

The Istanbul office of the European football governing body will play a central role in coordinating the UEFA Europa League final in 2026, the UEFA Conference League final in 2027, and the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship(EURO 2032), which will be co-hosted by Türkiye and Italy.

President Erdogan reminded attendees of Türkiye’s successful hosting of several UEFA finals in recent years. These include the legendary 2005 UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and AC Milan, often hailed as one of the most memorable football matches in history, as well as the 2009 UEFA Cup Final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, and most recently, the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final.

Türkiye, Italy to co-host EURO 2032: UEFA Türkiye and Italy secure the co-hosting of EURO 2032, while the UK and Ireland will be co-hosting EURO 2028, UEFA announces. 🔗

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin also attended the organisation’s new Istanbul office, calling it a strategic move to ensure the seamless delivery of several upcoming high-profile football tournaments.

“With so many major events looming, we decided to open an office here in Istanbul to establish a strong local presence and ensure the smooth organisation of these prestigious tournaments,” Ceferin said during the opening ceremony.

Highlighting Türkiye’s proven track record in hosting major football events — including UEFA Champions League finals in 2005 and 2023, the UEFA Cup final in 2009, and the UEFA Super Cup in 2019 — Ceferin praised the country’s commitment to excellence.

“Türkiye and Istanbul have consistently delivered world-class events with remarkable greatness,” he said. “(Now with) the Europa League and Conference League finals approaching, and EURO 2032 on the horizon, Türkiye continues to show growing ambition and commitment for establishing itself as one of the leading hosts on the global sports.”

"Bar is set high. UEFA fully supports you in this journey. With so many major events are looming, we decided to open an office here in Istanbul to be a strong local presence and ensure seamless delivery of these prestigious tournaments," he said.

Istanbul to host 2026 UEFA Europa League, 2027 Conference League finals The UEFA Executive Board decides that the 2026 Europa League final will be held at Besiktas' home ground Tupras Stadium in Istanbul, while the venue for the 2027 Conference League final will be determined later. 🔗

Ceferin expressed his confidence in the collaborative effort between UEFA and Turkish authorities, saying, “Together, we will not just meet expectations — we will exceed them. We will set the standard for future tournaments.”

"Now, we are bringing all our experiences, expertise and best practices to make these events truly exceptional," he said. He also thanked Erdogan, the Turkish government, and the Turkish Football Federation for their ongoing support.

"We are expecting fantastic tournaments. I am expecting a EURO 2032 final between Türkiye and Italy," he said.