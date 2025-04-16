TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams Greece’s maritime plan, vows to protect rights in Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean
Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasises that unilateral initiatives should be avoided in closed or semi-closed seas, and recalls that international maritime law promotes cooperation between coastal states.
April 16, 2025

Türkiye has strongly criticised parts of Greece’s newly declared “Maritime Spatial Planning” (MSP), arguing that the plan includes areas that violate Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction in both the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. 

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Ankara reiterated that such unilateral actions by Athens have no legal standing or consequence for Türkiye.

“Some of the areas specified in the ‘Maritime Spatial Planning’ (MSP) declared by Greece within the framework of EU legislation violate Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction areas in both the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean,” the ministry said.

Türkiye reaffirms commitment to dialogue
The ministry emphasised that unilateral initiatives should be avoided in closed or semi-closed seas like the Aegean and the Mediterranean, and recalled that international maritime law promotes cooperation between coastal states. 

“In this regard, Türkiye is always ready to cooperate with Greece in the Aegean Sea,” the statement noted, signaling Ankara’s continued openness to dialogue despite growing tensions.

‘Past attempts hold no legal ground’
 Citing precedent, the ministry underscored that Greece’s past actions and “fait accompli” efforts have similarly failed to carry legal weight. 

Türkiye maintains that the latest attempts will also be ineffective legally and diplomatically.

“The aforementioned actions and fait accompli attempts, as in the past, will not have any legal consequences for Türkiye today or in the future,” the statement added.

Reference to 2023 Athens Declaration
Ankara also recalled the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness, signed by both countries on December 7, 2023, as a guiding framework for resolving bilateral issues. 

“Türkiye maintains its position that a sincere and comprehensive approach should be adopted to resolve issues on the basis of international law, equity and good neighborliness,” the ministry said.

Türkiye to submit its own maritime plan
In response to Greece’s MSP, Türkiye announced it will submit its Maritime Spatial Planning to UNESCO and relevant UN bodies. 

The move is intended to assert its maritime claims and counter what it sees as Greek overreach.

This latest development comes amid a fragile thaw in Turkish-Greek relations, where both nations have recently emphasised diplomacy and mutual respect. However, maritime claims by Greece continue to test the limits of that goodwill.

