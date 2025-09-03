As a crippling famine grips Gaza amid Israel’s relentless bombardment of besieged Palestinians since 2022, two emergencies are unfolding in tandem: hunger and the lack of education.

Past experiences in crisis zones have shown us that education and nutritional well‑being are intertwined as two fundamental pillars of survival – and must be protected as such.

Over 70,000 children and 17,000 mothers in Gaza currently face acute malnutrition, according to UNICEF , and Israel’s forced starvation has killed 367 Palestinians.

Public health experts warn that even after physical rehabilitation, malnourished children risk permanent cognitive damage, developmental delays and chronic diseases.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s education system lies in rubble.

Humanitarian assessments show that over 87 percent of school buildings have been damaged or destroyed, leaving an estimated 625,000 students out of school since October 2023.

Two years of education have already been lost for many children and university students – an outcome that must worry us all.

When schools and universities are destroyed and food disappears, young minds face a double emergency that robs them of survival today and of a future tomorrow.

Research consistently confirms that malnutrition and hunger impair attention, memory, and learning capacity, especially among children. Displaced children exposed to trauma and deprivation often struggle cognitively long after the conflict ends.

According to a new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, more than half a million people in Gaza are “trapped in famine, marked by widespread starvation, destitution and preventable deaths”, and aid agencies report catastrophic hunger levels among children and the collapse of local food systems.

The World Food Programme and UNICEF warn that treatment supplies for malnutrition may run out by mid‑August , while deaths continue to rise.

The collapse of education system

This is not abstract theory; it is a generational crisis.

Without access to both food and education, children and youth risk becoming a “lost generation”, unable to regain their academic and developmental momentum.

The world is witnessing this man-made crisis unfold in real time.

The academic journeys of youth in Gaza have been interrupted by war, displacement, and now, hunger.