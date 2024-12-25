WORLD
Prof Dr Gazi Huri: the first Turkish surgeon to work at Aspetar, a hospital for top athletes
Prof Dr Gazi Huri, a surgeon specialising in shoulder, elbow, and sports medicine, is the first Turkish surgeon working at a FIFA and IOC recognised hospital which treats stars like Ronaldo and Neymar.
December 25, 2024

Prof Dr Gazi Huri, who specialises in shoulder and elbow surgery as well as sports medicine, stands out as the first Turkish sports surgeon working at Aspetar Hospital, which is recognised by both FIFA and the IOC. Bringing valuable experience gained at Hacettepe University’s Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology to Aspetar, Dr Huri contributes not only to the treatment of elite athletes, but also to the training of young medical specialists.


Aspetar is a globally recognised sports medicine and orthopaedics centre, where football stars like Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Cristiano Ronaldo have received treatment.


Additionally, alongside his work at Aspetar, Dr Huri collaborates with students and specialists from Europe and the US, actively participating in educational programmes. He aims to develop innovative approaches to athlete health and share these insights globally.

