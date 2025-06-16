June 16, 2025
What happened so far?
France’s top court upheld his conviction for influence peddling, corruption
Found guilty of trying to bribe a judge for confidential info on his 2007 campaign
Already convicted for illegal financing during his failed 2012 bid; now on trial for allegedly taking funds from Libya’s Gaddafi
Only one other French president has lost the Legion of Honour: Nazi collaborator Philippe Petain, in 1945
Others stripped of the honour include Bashar al Assad, Lance Armstrong and Harvey Weinstein