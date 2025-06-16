WORLD
Nicolas Sarkozy stripped of Legion of Honour
France's former president loses highest distinction over corruption conviction.
June 16, 2025

What happened so far?

  • France’s top court upheld his conviction for influence peddling, corruption

  • Found guilty of trying to bribe a judge for confidential info on his 2007 campaign

  • Already convicted for illegal financing during his failed 2012 bid; now on trial for allegedly taking funds from Libya’s Gaddafi

  • Only one other French president has lost the Legion of Honour: Nazi collaborator Philippe Petain, in 1945

  • Others stripped of the honour include Bashar al Assad, Lance Armstrong and Harvey Weinstein

