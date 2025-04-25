Each spring, Istanbul transforms into a living canvas of colour and history. Along the Istanbul Strait, a journey unfolds—rich not only in blooms, but in heritage, urban vision, and cultural revival From the purple mist of Judas trees to the soft blush of Japanese Sakura cherry blossoms in Baltalimani to the vibrant tulips in Emirgan Park, Istanbul’s spring flora tells the story of a city deeply rooted in history, tradition and blooming with purpose.

As part of the Tulip Festival , the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality unveiled the world’s largest tulip carpet in Sultanahmet Square—a 1,734 square-meter floral display made of 565,000 tulips arranged in the pattern of a traditional Turkish carpet.

Tulips: Back to Istanbul

Istanbul’s tulip renaissance began in 2005 under the leadership of the late Dr Kadir Topbas, then mayor of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. According to Ismail Gulal, former Head of R&D at the Parks and Gardens Department, the city redirected its entire budget to support Turkish horticulture.

“Kadir Bey made a critical decision. He redirected the department’s entire budget toward Turkish horticulture. At the time, tulips were no longer cultivated in Türkiye. We were importing bulbs from the Netherlands. So we began supporting local farmers in villages like Catalca and Silivri with purchase guarantees. By 2006, Istanbul had planted its first homegrown tulips,” he said.

First appearing in Seljuk art in the 12th century, tulips flourished in prominence, especially under Sultan Mehmed II and later during the “Tulip Period” (1718–1730) under Sultan Ahmed III—a time marked by peace, artistic refinement, and a tulip mania that swept across all levels of society.

Under Suleiman, however, the tulip began to blossom in gardens, mosques, tilework and textiles, becoming a favoured motif in everything from architecture and textiles to poetry and weaponry.

By the 18th century, under the poet-emperor Ahmed III (1703–30), tulips were no longer mere blooms. They had become symbols of refinement, openness, and Ottoman cosmopolitanism.

Despite its Anatolian roots, the tulip is now more closely associated with the Dutch horticultural industry. Nonetheless, Türkiye continues to celebrate the flower with renewed enthusiasm through annual festivals.

The Tulip Festival began in Emirgan Park and soon spread to Gulhane and Goztepe. Tulips appeared along boulevards, parks, and medians.

By 2019, Türkiye was producing 300,000 bulbs annually, positioning Istanbul as a global reference point for tulip cultivation. More than a beautification effort, tulips became a cultural symbol of refinement and national pride.

“This was more than a beautification project,” Gulal explains. “We saw tulips as a symbol of Turkish cultural refinement — just like the British or French with their gardens. This was a vision. And it gave birth to the concept of the 'Turkish Garden', which ultimately inspired today’s “Nation’s Gardens (millet bahcesi).””

The iconic Tulip Carpet in Sultanahmet Square reinforced this identity, linking tulips to the Turkish carpet.

Judas trees: A regal veil

As spring progresses into April and May, Judas trees (Cercis Siliquastrum) bloom across Istanbul, casting a purplish-pink veil over the Strait’s shores. Known in Turkish as erguvan, these trees are endemic to the region and have been culturally significant since Byzantine and Ottoman times.

“Erguvans were one of our proudest campaigns,” says Gulal. “Starting in 2008, we planted over 60,000 mature Judas trees — not saplings — mostly along the Istanbul Strait. They’re native to this land, and they add a unique layer to the city’s seasonal story.”

Historically, the Judas tree was revered by both the Byzantines and Ottomans. In Byzantine times, the colour purple (erguvan moru) was reserved for emperors — a marker of wealth and nobility. In the Ottoman Empire, it was celebrated with Erguvan Festivals, especially in the 14th to 19th centuries under the patronage of Emir Sultan.

From the deck of a Strait ferry , visitors witness a living calendar unfold: first the tulips in the parks, then the cascade of purple from the Judas trees lining hillsides and historic mansions. It’s one of the most photogenic and soul-stirring times to visit Istanbul.

Cherry blossoms: Gift from the East

Tucked between the shores of the Istanbul Strait in Baltalimani, not far from Emirgan Park, lies a tranquil jewel: the Baltalimani Japanese Garden , where cherry blossoms (Sakura) bloom each spring. A gift from Japan, this garden offers another layer to Istanbul’s floral landscape — a space of Zen-like calm amidst the city’s vibrancy.

“There’s no need to go all the way to Japan to enjoy cherry blossoms,” Aysha F. Deligoz, an Istanbul resident, tells TRT World. “The Japanese Park in Baltalimani has beautiful Sakura trees right here in the heart of Istanbul. Every year, I eagerly await the blooming season. Magnolias, tulips, Judas trees, cherry blossoms, purple wisteria, and roses all bloom across the city throughout spring. Istanbul brings a new sense of joy and excitement. You see everyone out enjoying the view, taking photos. It’s a magical scene.”

The blooms draw crowds eager to capture the fleeting beauty, especially newlyweds posing for timeless photographs that transcends mediums.

Floral renaissance

Istanbul’s floral renaissance is no accident. Supported by cultural advisers like the late Prof Dr Haluk Dursun and Prof Dr Nurhan Atasoy , both of whom advised the municipality and championed the symbolic and historical importance of Turkish horticulture.

“Every flower was part of a larger story,” Gulal said. “The tulip, which traveled with us from Central Asia, is part of our nomadic heritage. The Judas tree, native to Istanbul, reflects our imperial legacy. The rose, which blooms in early summer, connects to our poetry and mysticism.”

The floral vision even influenced other cities in Türkiye. By 2017, tulip carpets appeared in Konya. Exports grew to the Gulf and China, via Antalya. A sector was born — grounded in national production, cultural identity, and environmental beauty.

From April’s tulips in Emirgan to May’s Judas trees along the Istanbul Strait and June’s roses in parks and traffic medians, Istanbul’s spring blooms like a symphony. Each flower marks a movement in a seasonal masterpiece.

Whether wandering through a tulip mosaic in Sultanahmet, catching cherry blossoms in Baltalimani, or watching Judas trees sway in the breeze from a ferry window, visitors experience more than beauty. They discover a city reconnecting with its essence and inviting the world to share in its bloom.