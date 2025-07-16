TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, UAE seal seven deals in Ankara to deepen partnership
Erdogan and Mohammed bin Zayed oversee the signing of major cooperation deals in Ankara, including agreements on trade, defence, tourism, and polar research.
Türkiye, UAE seal seven deals in Ankara to deepen partnership
Turkish President Erdogan describes the visit as a continuation of the momentum established during his trip to Abu Dhabi in 2023. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 16, 2025

Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have taken a major step toward strengthening their strategic partnership, signing seven bilateral agreements during UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Ankara.

The accords were finalised on Wednesday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following a high-level meeting between the two leaders and the inaugural session of the Türkiye–UAE High-Level Strategic Council.

Welcoming Mohammed bin Zayed and his delegation, Erdogan described the visit as a continuation of the momentum established during his own trip to Abu Dhabi in 2023.

“We laid the foundation of our strategic partnership then — and today, it’s producing concrete results across almost every field,” Erdogan said.

RelatedTRT Global - UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties

Expanding trade, deepening ties

Highlighting the rapid growth in economic relations, Erdogan noted the dramatic rise in trade volume: “Only a few years ago, we questioned whether $10 billion in trade was attainable. Now, we aim to exceed $20 billion this year and reach $40 billion in the medium term.”

The agreements span a wide range of sectors, including defence, investment, technology, energy, tourism, and food security. Notably, an MoU was signed on mutual investment cooperation in tourism and hospitality, while additional deals focus on pharmaceuticals, industrial production, agriculture, and food sectors.

Defence cooperation was also formalised with an agreement on the mutual protection of classified information.

The two sides signed a memorandum to establish a joint consular committee and launched a unique pact on collaboration in polar research, underscoring their ambitions in scientific and technological development.

Erdogan said the leaders also discussed pressing regional issues, with particular attention to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

“Our cooperation isn’t just economic — it’s built on mutual understanding in addressing regional challenges,” he added.

The visit marks another chapter in the evolving partnership between Ankara and Abu Dhabi, turning what was once a cautious diplomatic relationship into one of the region’s most dynamic partnerships.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us