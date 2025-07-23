An elderly Israeli woman accused of planning a bomb attack targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been released from custody under conditions barring her from approaching government buildings, including the prime minister’s office, according to Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested two weeks ago in central Israel on suspicion of involvement in a conspiracy to carry out an explosive attack against the Israeli leader.

Following her detention, the woman was interrogated by Israeli police and the Shin Bet domestic security agency. Authorities have kept the case under a tight media blackout, but KAN reported that she is expected to face formal charges for “criminal and terrorism-related offenses” as early as Thursday.

While the nature of the plot and the woman’s motives remain unclear, officials confirmed that she has been ordered to stay away from government offices and other sensitive locations as investigations continue.

The case marks a rare instance of an alleged domestic plot against a sitting Israeli prime minister and comes amid heightened political tensions in the country.