WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan urges Iran to bring killers of its citizens to justice
The incident occurred in Iran’s Mehrestan region, where eight auto mechanics from Pakistan’s largest Punjab province were shot dead by unidentified gunmen while working at a local workshop
Pakistan urges Iran to bring killers of its citizens to justice
PM Shehbaz Sharif Sunday urged Tehran to work to bring the culprits involved in the killing of eight Pakistani labourers in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province the previous day. / AA
April 12, 2025

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the Iranian government to work to bring the culprits involved in the killing of eight Pakistani labourers in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province the previous day.

Expressing “deep” concern about the incident, Sharif, in a statement on Sunday, called for a joint strategy to combat terrorism in the region.

He called on Tehran to immediately arrest the killers and uncover the motive behind this “heinous” terrorist attack.

The Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, in a statement, condemned the incident, terming it “inhuman” and “cowardice”.

Terrorism, it said, is a common threat to the region, and all the regional countries have to fight it jointly.

The incident occurred in Iran’s Mehrestan region, where eight auto mechanics from Pakistan’s largest Punjab province were shot dead by unidentified gunmen while working at a local workshop on Saturday.

TRT Global - When terror took the rails: Train hijacking shows Pakistan’s deepening terror crisis

Separatist terrorists in Balochistan escalate attacks as Pakistan grapples with a complex web of insurgency, regional tensions, and internal divides threatening its stability.

🔗


The terrorist group, Balochistan National Army, claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that the slain workers were members of Pakistan’s premier spy agency, the International Services Intelligence or the ISI.

The attack targeting Pakistanis on Iranian soil drew a parallel to several incidents in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, where terrorists have targeted dozens of people from other provinces, mainly from Punjab, in recent months.

Why have the Baloch picked up arms against the Iranian state?

Sunni Baloch constitute a minority but represent a disproportionate number of those executed every year in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

🔗

In January 2024, nine Pakistani labourers were killed and three critically injured in a similar attack in Saravan city, also located in Iran’s southeastern border region.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us