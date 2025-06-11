US
1 min read
Trump sends more National Guard troops to Los Angeles
Critics warns that the move could escalate tensions.
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Nurdan Erdogan Gokhan / TRT World
2 hours ago

On June 7, 2,000 additional National Guard troops were deployed to LA “to protect federal sites”, including a detention centre, after violence erupted on June 6 amid protests over the detention of 40 immigrants.

What is the National Guard?

▶ A state-based force under both state and federal control

▶ Often assists during disasters, emergencies

▶ Typically activated by governors, presidential use is rare

Why it's significant

▶ Trump invoked federal authority, overriding the state

▶ Last used this way in 1965 during the Selma civil rights marches

▶ Legal experts warn of “breach of state authority” and loss of local control



