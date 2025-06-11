2 hours ago
On June 7, 2,000 additional National Guard troops were deployed to LA “to protect federal sites”, including a detention centre, after violence erupted on June 6 amid protests over the detention of 40 immigrants.
What is the National Guard?
▶ A state-based force under both state and federal control
▶ Often assists during disasters, emergencies
▶ Typically activated by governors, presidential use is rare
Why it's significant
▶ Trump invoked federal authority, overriding the state
▶ Last used this way in 1965 during the Selma civil rights marches
▶ Legal experts warn of “breach of state authority” and loss of local control