At least two Katyusha rockets have struck the military section of Kirkuk International Airport in northern Iraq, slightly wounding two security personnel, according to Iraqi security officials.

A third rocket landed in a residential neighbourhood, causing material damage but no injuries, the sources added on Monday.

The targeted area includes military installations used by the Iraqi Army and federal police.

"One rocket landed between the first and second runways at the airbase," Iraq’s official news agency reported, citing a security source who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Another rocket struck a house in the al-Orouba (Uruba) neighbourhood, damaging the building but causing no casualties.

A fourth rocket reportedly failed to detonate.

Kirkuk International Airport said there was no disruption to air traffic and confirmed no damage to its facilities.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iraq has seen sporadic rocket and drone attacks in recent years, often attributed to armed groups operating amid long-running tensions between regional powers.

Just days earlier, unidentified drones targeted radar systems at two Iraqi military bases in Baghdad and southern Iraq, shortly before a ceasefire ended a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Iraqi government said it has launched an investigation into the recent spate of attacks but has yet to name any perpetrators.