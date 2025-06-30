China has partially lifted a years-long blanket ban on Japanese seafood imports, effective immediately, Chinese customs authorities have said.

The General Administration of Customs of China, in a statement on Sunday, said the decision was made after no abnormalities were detected following long-term international and independent Chinese sampling and monitoring of discharged wastewater.

However, aquatic products from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo and Fukushima, will still be barred from entering the country.

The blanket ban was imposed after Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) began releasing treated radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean in August 2023.

The decision to partially lift the ban also came after the Japanese government promised to ensure the safety and quality of the products exported to China.

Exporters will require a certificate from the Japanese government regarding an inspection for radioactive materials for exports to China.

Japan said it will continue to urge China to scrap the ban for the 10 prefectures, The Japan Times reported.