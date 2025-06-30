BIZTECH
1 min read
Trade talks with US resume after Canada rescinds tech tax: Canadian PM
Carney and Trump agree to resume negotiations.
Trade talks with US resume after Canada rescinds tech tax: Canadian PM
US President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney talk during a family photo at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, June 16, 2025. / Reuters
June 30, 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said trade talks with US have resumed after Canada rescinded its plan to tax US technology firms.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he was suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue with its tax on technology firms, which he called “a direct and blatant attack on our country”.

The Canadian government says “in anticipation” of a trade deal “Canada would rescind” the Digital Serves Tax.

Carney’s office said Carney and Trump have agreed to resume negotiations.

Trump, in a post on his social media network last Friday, said Canada had just informed the US that it was sticking to its plan to impose the digital services tax, which applies to Canadian and foreign businesses that engage with online users in Canada.

The tax was set to go into effect Monday.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump says US ending all trade talks with Canada, vows tariffs
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us