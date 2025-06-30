Hopes of a ceasefire in Gaza have grown after US President Donald Trump said that he expects a truce “within the next week” .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu then hinted on Sunday at “opportunities” that the 12-day war against Iran has created for the end of Tel Aviv’s incessant bombing of the occupied Palestinian territory.

The two leaders’ comments have given rise to speculation over potential progress in backdoor negotiations to end the Gaza war, which has killed 56,500 people since October 2023.

A number of ceasefire attempts have failed to bring peace to Gaza, where Israel has dropped bombs “equivalent to six Hiroshimas ” in the last 20 months.

What does Israel say?

On a Sunday visit to Israel’s Shin Bet domestic intelligence service, Netanyahu said: “I want to inform you that as you probably know, many opportunities have opened up now following this victory, many opportunities.”

His remarks came shortly after Israel’s military Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said the war in Iran, which ended on June 24, could “help advance” Israeli objectives in Gaza.

Israel’s security cabinet is scheduled to meet on Monday. Ron Dermer, a close confidante of Netanyahu currently serving as Israel’s strategic affairs minister, was expected to hold ceasefire talks on Monday at the White House, according to Israeli media.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that Netanyahu’s recent statement that the rescue of Israeli hostages in Gaza had become a primary focus , rather than repeating his goal of “eliminating Hamas”, suggested a shift in his priorities.

How many hostages remain in Gaza?

Hamas took 251 captives back to Gaza during its incursion into Israel on October 7, 2023. More than 100 hostages were released in late 2023, including 78 Israelis released in an exchange deal and 27 foreign and dual nationals freed outside of the deal.

Eight hostages were released as a result of Israeli military operations while Hamas freed four women on humanitarian grounds. The number of “confirmed” dead hostages is 82.

As many as 23 hostages currently remain in Gaza.

What does the US want?

The US, along with Arab mediators Egypt and Qatar, has proposed a 60-day ceasefire involving the release of half Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the remains of other Palestinians.

Under the proposed deal, Hamas would release the remaining hostages once a permanent ceasefire is in place. The proposal also calls for the rapid entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

President Trump said on June 28 that Netanyahu was negotiating “right now” a deal with Hamas.

“Make the deal in Gaza, get the hostages back,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform early on June 29.

Hamas seeks ceasefire

A Hamas official told the Reuters news agency that it had informed mediators about its readiness for the resumption of ceasefire talks.

However, Hamas reaffirmed its outstanding demands that any deal must end the war and secure an Israeli withdrawal from the coastal territory, where Israel has destroyed 92 percent of all residential buildings since October 2023.

Israel says it can only end the war if Hamas is “disarmed and dismantled”. Hamas refuses to lay down its arms.

Gaza is in the grip of a severe humanitarian crisis as Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians while they sought food at aid centres.