Pakistan has trumpeted its renewal of counterterrorism cooperation with Washington after the arrest of Mohammad Sharifullah, whom it blames for a 2021 attack on US troops at Kabul airport, in a military operation along the border with Afghanistan.

Wednesday's statement came hours after US President Donald Trump thanked Pakistan for the arrest during a speech to Congress, adding that Sharifullah was on his way to the United States to face justice.

FBI Director Kash Patel said later Sharifullah was in US custody, in a post on X alongside a picture of agents standing in front of the plane that he was meant to arrive on.

"We will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability," Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement hours after Trump's speech.

Pakistan had launched an operation along its Afghan border to capture Sharifullah, whom Sharif described as an Afghan national and top commander for the terror group Daesh Khorasan (Daesh-K).

"We thank US President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan's role and support in counterterrorism efforts," Sharif added in another statement.

The interim government of Afghanistan did not respond to a request for comment.

‘Excellent cooperation’

Perennially shifting ties between Islamabad and Washington had been soured by concerns about Pakistan's alleged support of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.

Although Pakistan denies such support, its links with Washington have frayed, while arch-rival India has gained greater influence.

A Pakistani security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Sharifullah's arrest was part of wide-ranging joint counterterrorism efforts.

"Excellent cooperation has been established between Pakistan and President Trump's new government," the official added.

The 2021 bombing at Kabul airport killed at least 170 Afghans and 13 US troops as they sought to help both Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban takeover.

The attack was claimed by Daesh-K, the Afghan branch of the Daesh group.

The US Justice Department has charged Sharifullah with "providing and conspiring to provide material support and resources" to the group.