TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Ankara's long-delayed bid to acquire Eurofighter jets clears a major hurdle after Berlin gives the green light, with all four Eurofighter partner nations now backing the sale.
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
The Eurofighter jet is jointly manufactured by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. (Photo: Reuters) / Reuters
July 23, 2025

Germany has approved the long-delayed delivery of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Türkiye, removing a key obstacle to a major defence export deal.

"The Ministry of Defence has sent a written confirmation to the Turkish government confirming the approval of the export," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius announced on Wednesday at a press briefing in Berlin.

The approval came just hours after Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and UK Defence Secretary John Healey signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Istanbul, marking a major step forward in Ankara’s plan to procure 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) and described by the UK Ministry of Defence as bringing the two NATO allies “a significant step closer” to finalising a multibillion-dollar export deal.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye's Erdogan, British PM Starmer discuss Eurofighter jet deal and Gaza war in phone call

Starmer praises the agreement 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the move, saying the agreement "will bolster our vital defence industry, deliver on our Plan for Change, and keep us and our allies safer during these uncertain times.”

The MoU not only advances Türkiye’s potential acquisition of the advanced jets — jointly manufactured by the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain — but also strengthens NATO’s collective deterrence posture and industrial defence cooperation.

British Defence Secretary Healey added that the sale would “secure thousands of skilled jobs across the UK” and deepen strategic defence ties with Ankara.

According to the UK government, this would be the first Eurofighter export deal secured by London since 2017.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain

Hesitations end

Meanwhile, Germany’s green light ends months of hesitation over the deal, which had been held up primarily by Berlin.

With all four Eurofighter partner nations now backing the sale, formal negotiations on the terms of delivery are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks.

The move also signals a new phase in UK–Türkiye relations, both strategically and industrially, as the two countries continue to strengthen ties within NATO and beyond.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Türkiye and others condemn Israel's parliamentary vote to annex occupied West Bank
Air India warned over 'systemic' lapses in fatigue management and training: documents show
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us