Amid fierce price competition and regulator concerns, Chinese automaker Geely responds to oversupply by halting factory expansion and pursuing overseas collaborations.
Chinese carmakers are looking abroad amid domestic supply saturation / Reuters
an hour ago

Geely's chairman and founder Li Shufu said on Saturday that the global automotive industry was facing "serious overcapacity" and that the Chinese automaker had decided not to build new manufacturing plants or expand production at existing facilities.

Li made the comments at an auto forum in the central city of Chongqing, according to the company.

Geely Holding owns multiple automotive brands, including Geely Auto, Zeekr and Volvo.

His comments come as the Chinese auto industry — the world's largest — has been locked in a brutal price war, forcing many players to look to markets abroad and prompting Chinese regulators to call for a halt.

Chinese automakers that have been building plants abroad include BYD, Chery Auto and Great Wall Motor.

Geely plans to use French automaker Renault's existing production facilities in Brazil and take a minority stake in Renault's business in the Latin American country, according to an announcement made in February.

Reuters reported in April, citing sources, that Chinese regulators had delayed approval for the plan.

Geely responded at the time, saying that its cooperation with Renault in Brazil had been successful.

