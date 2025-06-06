WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Four Israeli soldiers killed, five injured in southern Gaza: army
Over the past three days, the Israeli army has announced that seven of its soldiers have been killed and more than 10 others injured, including some in critical condition.
Four Israeli soldiers killed, five injured in southern Gaza: army
Over the past 3 days, the Israeli army announced 7 of its soldiers were killed and more than 10 others injured, including some in critical condition. / Reuters
17 hours ago

Four Israeli soldiers were killed and five others were injured on Friday morning in an explosion at a building in the Bani Suheila neighbourhood of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, The Times of Israel reported, citing the Israeli army.

“The building was booby-trapped, and the explosion caused the structure to collapse on the soldiers,” the army was quoted as saying.

The military identified two of the slain soldiers as Sgt Maj (res) Chen Gross, 33, of the Maglan commando unit and Staff Sgt Yoav Raver, 19, of the Yahalom combat engineering unit.

The names of the other two soldiers will be released later, it added.

“Five soldiers were severely and moderately wounded in an explosion that caused a building collapse in Khan Younis,” the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported, citing the army.

It added that “among the five, a Maglan officer was severely wounded and four additional soldiers were moderately wounded.”

Over the past three days, the Israeli army has announced that seven of its soldiers were killed and more than 10 others injured, including some in critical condition.

This brings the total number of Israeli military troops killed since October 7, 2023, to 864, of whom 422 have died since the start of the ground offensive on October 27, 2023.

Army data indicates that 5,930 officers and soldiers have been injured since the beginning of the war, including 2,693 in ground battles in Gaza.

These figures include casualties in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and within Israel.

RelatedTRT Global - Prolonged Gaza war takes toll on Israeli military hardware: report

Israel, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a genocidal offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's more than 2 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Do they know it’s Eid in Gaza?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh ready to hold elections in April next year: Yunus
After much speculation, India finally gets invited to G7 summit in Canada
Netherlands to hold snap election in October: minister
Prolonged Gaza war takes toll on Israeli military hardware: report
Tesla shares bounce back as Trump-Musk public feud shows signs of cooling
Modi flags off rail link featuring world’s highest arch bridge in India-administered Kashmir
Ukraine strikes Russia after Moscow’s mass drone assault
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish President Erdogan greets the nation on Eid al Adha
Russia sees bleak prospects for expiring nuclear arms pact given 'ruined' ties with US
Muslim pilgrims 'stone the devil' as hajj nears end in Saudi Arabia
North Korea says it has raised a capsized destroyer upright as it continues repair
In pictures: Muslim pilgrims depart to Muzdalifah, perform stoning ritual as Hajj concludes
Sudanese army accuses RSF of killing five civilians in drone attack
Mahmoud Khalil says detention caused 'irreparable harm' to career, family as he pleads for release
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us