WORLD
2 min read
Andalusia to Saudi Arabia: Spanish Muslims retrace ancient Hajj travel route on horseback
Abdelkader Harkassi Aidi, Tarek Rodriguez and Abdallah Rafael Hernandez Mancha set out from southern Spain in October and arrived in Saudi Arabia in May.
Andalusia to Saudi Arabia: Spanish Muslims retrace ancient Hajj travel route on horseback
Pilgrims, including three from Spain, visit the Umayyad Mosque during a months-long horseback journey from Spain to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj. / AP
18 hours ago

Three Spanish pilgrims performing the Hajj in Saudi Arabia rode on horseback to Mecca, travelling thousands of kilometres in snow and rain and along a path they said had not been trekked for more than 500 years.

Abdelkader Harkassi Aidi, Tarek Rodriguez and Abdallah Rafael Hernandez Mancha set out from southern Spain in October, riding through France, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Syria and Jordan to arrive in Saudi Arabia in May.

It was an emotional moment for the trio when they reached Mecca. No pilgrim had travelled this way since 1491, they said.

Harkassi said the group’s path from Spain took them across about 8,000 kilometres (nearly 5,000 miles) before they reached the Kaaba, the black cube structure in the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

RelatedTRT Global - Moving Millions: How Hajj is Organized

“We had crossed so many kilometres to be there, and Allah had replied to our wish,” he told The Associated Press on Thursday from Arafat, southeast of Mecca. “We were in front of the Kaaba and had the opportunity to touch it. So, that 8,000 kilometres became nothing.”

During their monthslong journey they came across scenic stretches of nature and historical landmarks in Syria, including the Aleppo Citadel and the Umayyad Mosque.

They also found an old railway track built during the time of the Ottoman Empire that connected Istanbul to Saudi Arabia. They followed it for days to help guide them to the desert kingdom.

But there were challenges, too. They lost their horses in Bosnia, only to find them later in a landmine zone. Nobody could fetch the horses because of the explosives, but the animals eventually made it out of the area unharmed, Harkassi said.

RelatedA look back at the prophetic history behind Hajj and how it’s performed

The human element of the trip was the most valuable for the team, he added.

“When we didn’t have anything, people helped us with our horses, with our food, they gave us money. When our assistance car got broken, they fixed it for us,” Harkassi said. “People have been incredible. I think it’s proof that Muslims are united, that the one ummah (nation) that every Muslim longs for is a reality.”

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Bangladesh ready to hold elections in April next year: Yunus
After much speculation, India finally gets invited to G7 summit in Canada
Netherlands to hold snap election in October: minister
Prolonged Gaza war takes toll on Israeli military hardware: report
Tesla shares bounce back as Trump-Musk public feud shows signs of cooling
Modi flags off rail link featuring world’s highest arch bridge in India-administered Kashmir
Ukraine strikes Russia after Moscow’s mass drone assault
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish President Erdogan greets the nation on Eid al Adha
Russia sees bleak prospects for expiring nuclear arms pact given 'ruined' ties with US
Muslim pilgrims 'stone the devil' as hajj nears end in Saudi Arabia
North Korea says it has raised a capsized destroyer upright as it continues repair
In pictures: Muslim pilgrims depart to Muzdalifah, perform stoning ritual as Hajj concludes
Sudanese army accuses RSF of killing five civilians in drone attack
Mahmoud Khalil says detention caused 'irreparable harm' to career, family as he pleads for release
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us