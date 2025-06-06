EU officials spoke out in defence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the US announced sanctions against four of its judges.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Friday on X that the commission “fully supports” the court as well as its officials.

"It must be free to act without pressure,” she added.

European Council President Antonio Costa echoed her remarks, calling the court “a cornerstone of international justice.”

"The International Criminal Court does not stand against nations – it stands against impunity. We must protect its independence and integrity. The rule of law must prevail over the rule of power," he added on X.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also expressed support for the court, emphasising the importance of its independence and commitment to justice.

"The International Criminal Court upholds justice in the face of the most serious crimes. It must remain free from pressure and true to its principles," she said.

Meanwhile, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced on X that his country, in coordination with Slovenia, will urge the EU to invoke its blocking statute, a rarely used legal tool designed to shield EU entities from the extraterritorial reach of foreign laws.

If implemented, it would mark the first time the statute is used in defence of the ICC.

"Standing with the ICC means standing with the rule of law. Belgium will remain a steadfast supporter of the Court and its mission," he wrote.

"The work of the ICC in fighting impunity for international crimes must not be undermined," Austria's Foreign Ministry stated, expressing its "deep regret" over the US move.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that four ICC judges had been added to the sanctions list, accusing them of violating the sovereignty of the US and Israel.

“These four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC’s illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel,” Rubio said in a statement.

“The ICC is politicised and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies.”

Rubio also called on other nations supporting the ICC to “fight this disgraceful attack on our nation and Israel.”

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for allegedly committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.