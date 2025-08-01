Ardavi said that when Christie wanted to live in Baghdad, she chose a house on the banks of the Tigris that symbolised the architecture of old Baghdad, adding that he believes the view of the famed river from the house inspired her in her acclaimed writing.

He said that before the “Queen of Crime” lived there, it was rumoured that Ali, the brother of Iraq’s King Faisal I (who reigned between 1921 and 1933), lived in the house.

"Agatha Christie has many writings and novels about Baghdad. Her novel Murder on the Orient Express has parts in Baghdad. At that time, there was a train in Baghdad that people could take to Türkiye and Europe. Agatha Christie loved Iraqis very much because she lived in Baghdad for a long time and became a friend of Iraq," noted Ardavi.

Though the house Christie lived in is now in ruins, if the British Embassy in Baghdad and Iraqi authorities cooperate, the house could be turned into a museum, he said.

Hamza Ebu Sali, a bookseller on Mutanabbi Street, a hub for used bookstores in Baghdad, also mentioned how Christie was in Iraq in the 1930s.

Ebu Sali said that Iraqis have a great interest in Christie's novels and that the British crime writer's books are always among the most sought-after.