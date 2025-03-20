INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Who defends Ukraine? Musk says it is him, Poland says it is them
Starlink boss Elon Musk has threatened to prevent the satellite communications system from being used by Ukraine, prompting Poland to rebuke and triggering a spat on social media.
Poland's FM Radoslaw Sikorski said on Musk's X: "Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitisation Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year." / Reuters
March 20, 2025

Poland has spent almost $83 million on the Starlink communications system for war-torn Ukraine, its digitisation ministry said after a fierce online clash between Elon Musk and the Polish foreign minister.

Musk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, has said that Ukraine's "entire front line would collapse" if he turned off Starlink for Kiev's forces, engaged in war with Russia since February 2022.

This prompted Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to say on Musk's X: "Starlinks for Ukraine are paid for by the Polish Digitisation Ministry at the cost of about $50 million per year."

Musk responded with scorn, telling the Polish minister, "Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost. And there is no substitute for Starlink."

He eventually vowed to maintain Ukraine's access to the network.

On Thursday, Poland, Ukraine's neighbour and staunch ally, unveiled details of its support, saying it has spent "almost 323 million zlotych" ($83 million) on Starlink for Kiev.

"These funds were allocated for the purchase of 24,560 terminals and monthly subscription fees for services," Poland's digitisation ministry told AFP.

SpaceX's Starlink shot into the global spotlight when its terminals were sent to Ukraine after the Russia-Ukraine war started in 2022 and has since been a vital communications tool for Ukrainian forces.

Poland said it planned to spend an additional $20 million on Starlink fees for Kiev this year.

Following the spat with Sikorski, Musk said, X: "To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals."

But last month Kiev said it was exploring alternatives to Starlink.

In March, Washington for over a week halted the aid to Ukraine and only lifted the freeze after Ukraine endorsed a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Moscow.

SOURCE:AFP
