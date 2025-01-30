US
1 min read
Trump administration to cancel student visas of pro-Palestinian protesters
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 29 pledging to deport non-citizen college students and others who took part in pro-Palestinian protests across US campuses in 2024 in an effort to combat what he referred to as an "explosion of anti-Semitism.”
Trump administration to cancel student visas of pro-Palestinian protesters
Trump administration to cancel student visas of pro-Palestinian protesters-1 / TRT World
January 30, 2025

On January 29, former U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order vowing to deport non-citizen college students and others who participated in pro-Palestinian protests on U.S. campuses in 2024, citing the move as a response to what he called a surge in anti-Semitism.

Trump’s order drew condemnation from a number of rights groups and legal experts, who said the new measure would violate constitutional free speech rights and likely draw legal challenges.

Many pro-Palestinian protesters have rejected claims that they support Hamas or that their actions are anti-Semitic acts, stating that their demonstrations were against Israel's 15-month military assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 47,400 people since October 7, 2024.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us