Israel is prepared to attack Iran in the coming days, but the US has informed Tel Aviv that it will not take part in any Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

President Donald Trump's administration told the Israeli government the US will not be directly involved in any Israeli military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities, Axios reported on Thursday, citing two US sources and an Israeli source familiar with those discussions.

Meanwhile, US and Israeli officials have told the Wall Street Journal that a strike could come as soon as Sunday unless Iran halts production of fissile material for a potential atomic bomb.

The warning comes as US special envoy Steve Witkoff prepares to hold a sixth round of talks with Iranian counterparts on Sunday in Oman.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the possibility of strikes in a phone conversation with Trump on Monday, WSJ reported, citing two US officials.

Trump 'committed to diplomatic resolution'

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday said the United States remains committed to resolving the Iran nuclear issue through diplomacy, but added that Tehran must first give up hopes of building a nuclear weapon.

"We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon," he added.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful and says it is prepared to retaliate if attacked. It has also announced it would open a third uranium enrichment site, following accusations of failing to comply with nuclear obligations.

The escalation comes after the UN nuclear watchdog's board of governors on Thursday formally found Iran in breach of its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years.

Iran condemned the IAEA resolution as yet another "instrumental use of the Board for politically motivated purposes, devoid of any technical or legal basis."

The resolution was pushed by the three European signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — Germany, France, and the UK — and supported by the US.

The IAEA resolution comes amid indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Oman.

The next round of talks is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Muscat, Oman's capital.

The main sticking point remains Iran's uranium enrichment programme.

While the US demands a complete halt to enrichment, Iranian negotiators insist the program is non-negotiable and will continue with or without a deal.