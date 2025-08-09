A tense phone call in June between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi created a rift between the two countries, culminating in steep new US tariffs on Indian goods, according to Bloomberg.

The 35-minute call on June 17 followed a four-day fighting between India and Pakistan in May that ended with a ceasefire announced by Trump, who has since then claimed he brokered the truce, warning that his intervention had averted a "nuclear war."

During the conversation, Bloomberg reported, Modi told Trump that the two nations directly discussed a ceasefire, claiming Pakistan requested it.

Islamabad claims battlefield dominance and credits Trump with brokering the truce, nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Modi felt like he needed to set the record straight in the call after his aides discovered that Trump planned to host a lunch the following day at the White House for Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir," the report said, citing anonymous officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter.

"Wary that Trump would look to orchestrate a meeting between Munir and Modi, the Indian leader turned down an invitation to stop by the White House on the way back from Canada," the sources told Bloomberg.

Following the phone call, the report said, officials in New Delhi noted a change in tone from the White House.

"Once Trump began publicly attacking India, they added, it was clear the episode marked a turning point in the broader relationship."

Trump began publicly attacking India's trade policies and announced a 50 percent tariff on Indian exports, saying half was a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil and weapons.

The tariffs threaten decades of US policy aimed at preparing India as a counterweight to China.