US President Donald Trump has once again asserted that hostilities between Pakistan and India were settled after he brokered the truce between the South Asian nuclear rivals, saying he urged the two countries to focus on trade instead of war.

"Through trade I got things settled with India, Pakistan. I think it was trade more than any other reason. That's how I got involved," Trump told reporters on Friday during a trilateral summit at the White House involving Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The summit culminated in the signing of a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, who asserted that Trump's mediation should earn him a Nobel Peace Prize — an award the US leader has been vocal about seeking.

"I said, you know, I don't want to be dealing with countries that are trying to blow up themselves and maybe the world, you know, they're nuclear nations," Trump said, referring to his calls to Indian and Pakistani leadership in May.

Trump stated that resolving the Pakistan-India conflict "was a big one" because it could have quickly escalated into a nuclear war.

"That was a big one, getting that one settled, I think you'd agree that was a big one and they were going at it, you know, they were shooting airplanes out of the sky. You know, they five or six planes got shot down in the last little skirmish and then it was going to escalate from there and they could have gotten to be very, very bad."

The nuclear-armed neighbours halted their worst fighting in nearly three decades after agreeing to a Trump-announced ceasefire in May, following four days of tit-for-tat strikes involving hundreds of drones, missiles and fighter jets that killed at least 60 people and forced thousands to flee their homes along their border and in disputed Kashmir.

Pakistan says it downed at least five Indian jets, including three Rafales, in a battle involving some 30 Pakistani and 70 Indian fighter aircraft.

Initially, India denied any aircraft losses, but later its officials conceded that Pakistan shot down an unspecified number of its fighter jets.