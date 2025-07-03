INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Ukraine launched its bid to become an EU member in the aftermath of full-scale war with Russia, but it has stalled because of opposition from Hungary.
FILE - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend a joint press conference in Kiev November 19, 2024. / REUTERS
July 3, 2025

Denmark has promised to push for Ukraine to join the EU, as the Nordic country welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to mark the start of its six-month EU presidency.

"We must strengthen Ukraine. And we must weaken Russia," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday in a statement, promising to mix increased military support to Kiev with sanctions on Moscow.

Zelenskyy is meeting Frederiksen in the city of Aarhus, as well as European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Frederiksen has stressed the importance of European security, which she links to a strict migration policy, and the country has promised to push the agenda and champion Ukraine during its EU presidency.

The Aarhus meeting comes as the United States announced it would stop supplying some weapons to Ukraine, after President Donald Trump effectively nixed the country's attempts to join the NATO military alliance.

Russian strikes have intensified in the absence of progress on resolving the conflict, and the US moves have severely hampered Kiev, which has relied on Western military support since the start of the war in February 2022.

"Ukraine is essential to Europe's security. Our contribution to Ukraine is also a protection of our freedom," Frederiksen said. "Ukraine belongs in the European Union. It is in both Denmark's and Europe's interest.

Therefore, the Danish EU presidency will do everything we can to help Ukraine on their way towards EU membership."

Working 'behind the scenes'

Denmark's Europe minister Marie Bjerre told reporters earlier on Thursday that Ukraine's EU membership bid was "very important for us".

"We are still trying to lift the resistance from Hungary," she said. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Ukraine's membership of the EU would "ruin" the 27-nation bloc.

Using its veto power, Hungary has effectively frozen the accession process.

Ukraine has insisted it still hopes Budapest can be brought around, claiming intensive work is being done "behind the scenes".

The Danish government said discussions at the Aarhus meeting would include increased military support, cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry and new sanctions against Russia.

The Nordic nation has also made repeated calls for Europe to boost defence spending. Denmark wants to move forward on a European plan presented in March to increase the defence capabilities of EU countries using simplified procedures and loans to finance investments in the European defence industry.

The Scandinavian country has already begun increasing its own defence spending, which now exceeds three percent of GDP.

SOURCE:AFP
