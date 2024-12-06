WORLD
Norman Finkelstein’s lifelong rebellion and new war on woke
The InnerView meets esteemed American political scientist and activist Norman Finkelstein at his home in New York City.
Finkelstein discusses why he was compelled to write his latest book, “I’ll Burn That Bridge When I Get to It!” on why he believes modern identity politics, cancel culture and being “woke” are insincere and ineffectual vehicles for true change that have been co-opted by the status quo.

The child of Holocaust survivors, Finkelstein is best known for his staunch criticism of Israel and tells Imran Garda how it feels to be labelled a holocaust denier and self-hating Jew. Finkelstein also addresses his fall from grace within some Palestinian circles after taking issue with the BDS movement.

