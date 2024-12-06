Finkelstein discusses why he was compelled to write his latest book, “I’ll Burn That Bridge When I Get to It!” on why he believes modern identity politics, cancel culture and being “woke” are insincere and ineffectual vehicles for true change that have been co-opted by the status quo.

The child of Holocaust survivors, Finkelstein is best known for his staunch criticism of Israel and tells Imran Garda how it feels to be labelled a holocaust denier and self-hating Jew. Finkelstein also addresses his fall from grace within some Palestinian circles after taking issue with the BDS movement.