Pakistan's army said its soldiers have killed 54 militants who had tried to enter the country by crossing its northwestern border with Afghanistan.

"Movement of a large group... who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border was detected by the security forces" in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between Friday and Sunday, according to an army statement on Sunday.

The "group of militants was specifically infiltrating on behest of their 'foreign masters' to undertake high profile terrorist activities inside Pakistan," it said, adding that 54 militants had been killed.

"Such actions by (militants), at a time when India is levelling baseless accusations against Pakistan, clearly implies on whose cues (the militants are) operating," it said.

Pakistan is grappling with a broad uptick in militancy coinciding with the Taliban's 2021 return to power in neighbouring Afghanistan, where Islamabad claims attackers are now taking shelter.

The Pakistani army said on Sunday a "large cache of weapons, ammunition & explosives was also recovered" from the militants attempting to enter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It comes a day after 15 militants were killed in the province in three clashes that also left two soldiers dead.

TRT Global - Pakistan police: 8 soldiers, civilian killed in separate attacks near Afghan border More than 190 people, mostly soldiers, have been killed in attacks since the start of the year by armed groups fighting the government in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. 🔗

‘Foreign masters’

More than 200 people, mostly security forces, have been killed in attacks since the start of the year by armed groups fighting the government in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, according to an AFP tally.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore on Sunday that the militants' "foreign masters are pushing them to enter Pakistan".

"Our soldiers attacked them from three sides and killed 54 (militants)," Naqvi said.

"This is the biggest number of this ongoing operation till today, such a big number has never been killed before."

Last year was the deadliest in nearly a decade in Pakistan, according to the Centre for Research and Security Studies in Islamabad, with the vast majority of the attacks near the western border with Afghanistan.

Pakistan accuses the Taliban government of failing to rout out militants organising on Afghan soil, a charge Kabul routinely denies.