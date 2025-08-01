Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul for the Türkiye-Italy-Libya Cooperation Summit.

During the summit on Friday, President Erdogan emphasised the importance of joint efforts among the three nations to tackle the growing challenges in the Mediterranean basin, particularly irregular migration, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan noted that addressing the root causes of irregular migration requires long-term, sustainable solutions and stressed the need for multilateral coordination.

The leaders agreed to reconvene following committee-level meetings to evaluate decisions and ensure the continuation of cooperation mechanisms, the directorate said.

Humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

President Erdogan also drew attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, condemning Israel's ongoing attacks and underlining the urgent need for a ceasefire and the swift delivery of humanitarian aid.

Erdogan, the directorate said, reiterated that a lasting solution can only be achieved through the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Growing cooperation in energy, irregular migration

In June 2025, Türkiye and Libya signed a major energy deal to conduct joint geological and geophysical surveys across four offshore zones. The agreement, which includes a 10,000-kilometre seismic campaign, is expected to boost Libya’s untapped energy potential, with Türkiye providing key technical expertise and Italy acting as a vital downstream partner through pipelines like Greenstream.